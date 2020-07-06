TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
TXZ180-062300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
TXZ201-062300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
TXZ215-062300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 107.
TXZ216-062300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
TXZ259-062300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
TXZ260-062300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 107.
TXZ261-062300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
TXZ262-062300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
352 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
