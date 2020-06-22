TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
TXZ180-222215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
TXZ201-222215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
TXZ215-222215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ216-222215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ259-222215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
TXZ260-222215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ261-222215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-222215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
312 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
