TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

286 FPUS54 KLCH 090811

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

TXZ180-092215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-092215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-092215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-092215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-092215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-092215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-092215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-092215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

311 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather