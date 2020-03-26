TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
TXZ180-262230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ201-262230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ215-262230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ216-262230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ259-262230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ260-262230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ261-262230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ262-262230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
