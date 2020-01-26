TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light winds becoming north up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
356 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
