TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
359 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
