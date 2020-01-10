TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
980 FPUS54 KLCH 100926
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
TXZ180-102230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ201-102230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ215-102230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ216-102230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ259-102230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ260-102230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ261-102230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ262-102230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
326 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
