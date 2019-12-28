TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

421 FPUS54 KLCH 280909

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

TXZ180-282215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ201-282215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ215-282215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-282215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-282215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ260-282215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ261-282215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ262-282215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

309 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

05

