TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

357 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

