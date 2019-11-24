TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

323 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

