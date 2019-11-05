TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

308 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

