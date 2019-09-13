TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ201-132215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ215-132215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ216-132215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ259-132215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ260-132215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ261-132215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ262-132215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
