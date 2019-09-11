TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

467 FPUS54 KLCH 110828

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

TXZ180-112215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-112215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ215-112215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ216-112215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ259-112215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-112215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-112215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ262-112215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

23

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather