TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
_____
848 FPUS54 KLCH 080031
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
TXZ180-080930-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
$$
TXZ201-080930-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
$$
TXZ215-080930-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
$$
TXZ216-080930-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
$$
TXZ259-080930-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
$$
TXZ260-080930-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings around
105.
$$
TXZ261-080930-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
$$
TXZ262-080930-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
$$
25
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather