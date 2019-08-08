TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

TXZ180-080930-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

TXZ201-080930-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

TXZ215-080930-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

TXZ216-080930-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

TXZ259-080930-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

TXZ260-080930-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings around

105.

TXZ261-080930-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

TXZ262-080930-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

731 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

