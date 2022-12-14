TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

FPUS54 KHGX 140858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

TXZ211-142200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ237-142200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-142200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight

chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ195-142200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight

chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ214-142200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-142200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ227-142200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ238-142200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-142200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight

chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ213-142200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-142200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-142200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ200-142200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-142200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight

chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ236-142200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-142200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-142200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-142200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ164-142200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ177-142200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ212-142200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ197-142200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight

chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ226-142200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-142200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-142200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-142200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ337-142200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ336-142200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ335-142200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ436-142200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-142200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-142200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ439-142200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

