TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ 050 FPUS54 KHGX 070957 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 TXZ211-072200- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ237-072200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ196-072200- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ195-072200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ214-072200- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ210-072200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ227-072200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ238-072200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ198-072200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ213-072200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ163-072200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ235-072200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ200-072200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ176-072200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ236-072200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ199-072200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ179-072200- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ178-072200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ164-072200- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ177-072200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ212-072200- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ197-072200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ226-072200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ300-072200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ313-072200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ338-072200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ337-072200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ336-072200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ335-072200- Coastal Jackson- 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ436-072200- Matagorda Islands- 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ437-072200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ438-072200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ439-072200- Bolivar Peninsula- 357 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather