TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

TXZ211-262100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville
213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ237-262100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ196-262100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ195-262100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ214-262100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ210-262100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ227-262100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ238-262100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ198-262100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ213-262100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ163-262100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ235-262100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ200-262100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ176-262100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ236-262100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ199-262100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ179-262100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ178-262100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ164-262100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ177-262100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ212-262100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ197-262100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ226-262100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ300-262100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ313-262100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ338-262100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ337-262100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ336-262100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-262100- Coastal Jackson- 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ436-262100- Matagorda Islands- 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ437-262100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-262100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index values up to 105 early. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index values up to 105 early. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index values up to 105 early. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ439-262100- Bolivar Peninsula- 213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. 