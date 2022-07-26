TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

530 FPUS54 KHGX 260713

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

TXZ211-262100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ237-262100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ196-262100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ195-262100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ214-262100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ210-262100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ227-262100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ238-262100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ198-262100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ213-262100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ163-262100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ235-262100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ200-262100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ176-262100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ236-262100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ199-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ179-262100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ178-262100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ164-262100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ177-262100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ212-262100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ197-262100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ226-262100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ300-262100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ313-262100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ338-262100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ337-262100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ336-262100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-262100-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ436-262100-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-262100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-262100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ439-262100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

