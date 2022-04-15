TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

252 FPUS54 KHGX 150927

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this morning,

then becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then cloudy with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming cloudy. A slight

chance of showers this morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ439-152100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

427 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather