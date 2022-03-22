TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

566 FPUS54 KHGX 221242

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

TXZ211-222100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-222100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-222100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-222100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-222100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes this morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-222100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-222100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-222100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-222100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-222100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-222100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-222100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large

hail, and tornadoes this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-222100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-222100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-222100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-222100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-222100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-222100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-222100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-222100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-222100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-222100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-222100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-222100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-222100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes this morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-222100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-222100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-222100-

Coastal Jackson-

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-222100-

Matagorda Islands-

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-222100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes this morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-222100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ439-222100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

742 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds, large hail, and tornadoes this morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

