Austin-
Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville
227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ237-162100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ196-162100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ195-162100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ214-162100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ210-162100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this morning, then becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ227-162100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ238-162100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ198-162100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this morning, then becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ213-162100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ163-162100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ235-162100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this morning, then becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ200-162100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ176-162100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ236-162100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ199-162100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ179-162100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ178-162100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ164-162100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ177-162100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ212-162100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ197-162100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ226-162100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ300-162100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ313-162100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ338-162100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ337-162100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ336-162100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ335-162100- Coastal Jackson- 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this morning, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ436-162100- Matagorda Islands- 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ437-162100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ438-162100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ439-162100- Bolivar Peninsula- 227 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. 