TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

_____

965 FPUS54 KHGX 030914

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 030913

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

TXZ211-032200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ237-032200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this morning, then

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ196-032200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-032200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-032200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this morning, then becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ210-032200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ227-032200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ238-032200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ198-032200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-032200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ163-032200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-032200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

this morning, then becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-032200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ176-032200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-032200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-032200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ179-032200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ178-032200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ164-032200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ177-032200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ212-032200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-032200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ226-032200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-032200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this morning, then

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ313-032200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-032200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-032200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-032200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-032200-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-032200-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-032200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ438-032200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ439-032200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather