TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

TXZ211-211000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog

after midnight, then areas of fog late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ237-211000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ196-211000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ195-211000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ214-211000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog

after midnight, then areas of fog late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid

70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s inland...around 60 coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ210-211000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ227-211000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ238-211000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ198-211000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ213-211000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ163-211000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance

of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ235-211000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ200-211000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ176-211000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ236-211000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ199-211000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog

after midnight, then patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of

showers late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ179-211000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ178-211000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ164-211000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ177-211000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ212-211000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog

after midnight, then areas of fog late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ197-211000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ226-211000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ300-211000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-211000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog

after midnight, then areas of fog late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ338-211000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog

after midnight, then areas of fog late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid

70s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ337-211000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Warmer.

Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising through

sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ336-211000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ335-211000-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-211000-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Lows around 60. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late night.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ437-211000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of fog after

midnight, then patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising through sunrise. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ438-211000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of fog. Lows

around 60. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ439-211000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog

after midnight, then areas of fog late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

