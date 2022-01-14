TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

TXZ211-142200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ237-142200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ196-142200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ195-142200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ214-142200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph inland...northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...around

40 coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ210-142200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ227-142200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ238-142200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

west increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ198-142200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ213-142200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ163-142200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming west increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ235-142200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ200-142200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ176-142200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ236-142200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ199-142200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ179-142200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ178-142200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ164-142200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ177-142200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ212-142200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ197-142200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ226-142200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ300-142200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south in

the morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-142200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ338-142200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ337-142200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ336-142200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ335-142200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph late becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-142200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around

50. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming west

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 60.

TXZ437-142200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ438-142200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows around

40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ439-142200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

