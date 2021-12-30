TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

TXZ211-302200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ237-302200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 80. Light winds late becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-302200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-302200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the west in

the morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-302200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

inland...in the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ210-302200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-302200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ238-302200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-302200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-302200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-302200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ235-302200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-302200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-302200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ236-302200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-302200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-302200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ178-302200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ164-302200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ177-302200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ212-302200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-302200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the upper

60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-302200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-302200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-302200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-302200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper

30s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s

inland...in the upper 40s coast. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ337-302200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-302200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-302200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ436-302200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-302200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-302200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ439-302200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

