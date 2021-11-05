TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ196-052100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-052100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph inland...north

10 to 15 mph coast. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around

50 coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ163-052100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-052100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-052100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-052100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ439-052100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

