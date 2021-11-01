TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

Austin-Brazos-Burleson-Colorado-Fort Bend-Grimes-Houston-

Inland Harris-Madison-Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Polk-

San Jacinto-Trinity-Walker-Waller-Washington-Wharton-

Including the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan,

Caldwell, Cleveland, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus,

Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Eagle Lake, El Campo,

First Colony, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Liberty,

Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Navasota,

Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd,

Somerville, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar,

and Wharton

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ237-012100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-012100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-012100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ235-012100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-012100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-012100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ336-012100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-012100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-012100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-012100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-012100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-012100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ439-012100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-012100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ335-012100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

