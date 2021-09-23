TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

