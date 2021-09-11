TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021

980 FPUS54 KHGX 110813

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 110813

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

TXZ211-112100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ237-112100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ196-112100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-112100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-112100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

inland...east 10 to 15 mph coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. East winds

5 to 10 mph inland...east 10 to 15 mph coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph inland...

southeast 10 to 15 mph coast. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ210-112100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ227-112100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ238-112100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ198-112100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-112100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ163-112100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-112100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-112100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ176-112100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-112100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ199-112100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-112100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-112100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-112100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-112100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-112100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-112100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-112100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-112100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-112100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ337-112100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ436-112100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ338-112100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph inland...east

10 to 15 mph coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ437-112100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-112100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 80s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ439-112100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ313-112100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-112100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

