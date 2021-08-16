TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021 _____ 779 FPUS54 KHGX 160843 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 160843 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 TXZ211-162100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-162100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-162100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ195-162100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-162100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-162100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ227-162100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-162100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-162100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ213-162100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ163-162100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ235-162100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-162100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ176-162100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ236-162100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-162100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ179-162100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ178-162100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ164-162100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ177-162100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ212-162100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-162100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-162100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-162100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-162100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-162100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ436-162100- Matagorda Islands- 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-162100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ437-162100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-162100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-162100- Bolivar Peninsula- 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-162100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-162100- Coastal Jackson- 343 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather