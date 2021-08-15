TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021



Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

60 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ439-152100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

