TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 _____ 092 FPUS54 KHGX 210928 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 210927 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 TXZ211-212100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ237-212100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ196-212100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ195-212100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-212100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ210-212100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ227-212100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ238-212100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ198-212100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ213-212100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 40 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ163-212100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ235-212100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ200-212100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ176-212100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ236-212100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ199-212100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ179-212100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ178-212100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ164-212100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ177-212100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ212-212100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ197-212100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ226-212100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ300-212100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ336-212100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ337-212100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ436-212100- Matagorda Islands- 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ338-212100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland... around 80 coast. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ437-212100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ438-212100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ439-212100- Bolivar Peninsula- 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ313-212100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ335-212100- Coastal Jackson- 427 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. 