TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

TXZ211-190900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-190900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight, then

some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-190900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-190900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a 50 percent chance late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-190900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

in the lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-190900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-190900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight, then

some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-190900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-190900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-190900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

thunderstorms and showers likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-190900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight, then

some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-190900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then thunderstorms and showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-190900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-190900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight, then

some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-190900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-190900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-190900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-190900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight, then

some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around

70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-190900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-190900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-190900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-190900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the evening shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-190900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight, then

some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening shifting to the east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-190900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-190900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

thunderstorms and showers likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers in the morning, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-190900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-190900-

Matagorda Islands-

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

after midnight, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-190900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-190900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms and showers early in the

morning, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening becoming south and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ438-190900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-190900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-190900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-190900-

Coastal Jackson-

143 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

