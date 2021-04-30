TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021 _____ 197 FPUS54 KHGX 300813 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 300813 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 TXZ211-302100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ237-302100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ196-302100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ195-302100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ214-302100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Inland, gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ210-302100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ227-302100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ238-302100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ198-302100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ213-302100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ163-302100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ235-302100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ200-302100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ176-302100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ236-302100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ199-302100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ179-302100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ178-302100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ164-302100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ177-302100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ212-302100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ197-302100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ226-302100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ300-302100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ336-302100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ337-302100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ436-302100- Matagorda Islands- 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming east increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ338-302100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds east winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ437-302100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ438-302100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ439-302100- Bolivar Peninsula- 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ313-302100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ335-302100- Coastal Jackson- 313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then thunderstorms and showers likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the morning, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 