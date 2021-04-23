TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

_____

124 FPUS54 KHGX 230713

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 230713

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

TXZ211-232100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ237-232100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-232100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms and

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ195-232100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe early in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-232100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-232100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-232100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-232100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-232100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms and

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ213-232100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-232100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-232100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ200-232100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-232100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-232100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-232100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-232100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-232100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely and showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-232100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-232100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-232100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-232100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-232100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-232100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-232100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-232100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-232100-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-232100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-232100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers until late afternoon. Showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-232100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-232100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-232100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-232100-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning becoming south increasing to around 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

