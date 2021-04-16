TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

TXZ211-162100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening increasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ237-162100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-162100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-162100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing

to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-162100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-162100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north increasing to around 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-162100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-162100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-162100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to

around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-162100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-162100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ235-162100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-162100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-162100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ236-162100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ199-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-162100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-162100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-162100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-162100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-162100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north increasing to around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ197-162100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ226-162100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ300-162100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-162100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-162100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ436-162100-

Matagorda Islands-

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-162100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-162100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-162100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ439-162100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-162100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-162100-

Coastal Jackson-

358 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

