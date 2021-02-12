TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

653 FPUS54 KHGX 120944

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 120943

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

TXZ237-122200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. Snow

late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow and sleet early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

sleet in the late morning and afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Not

as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of rain...possibly

mixed with snow and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No

snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ337-122200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. Snow

likely late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow and sleet likely early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the late morning and afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ437-122200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain...

possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

likely late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow and sleet likely early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the late morning and afternoon. No snow and sleet

accumulation. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ214-122200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Rain likely

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. A chance of snow in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16 inland...

around 20 coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Not

as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

inland...in the mid 40s coast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ238-122200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until afternoon,

then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Sleet...possibly

mixed with freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow

late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

No snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy, colder. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ338-122200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. A slight chance of rain late. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Sleet...possibly

mixed with freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Rain

likely after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet...possibly mixed

with freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance

of snow and sleet in the afternoon. No snow and sleet

accumulation. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around

19 inland...in the lower 20s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ438-122200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then

rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and

sleet early in the morning. Rain in the morning. A slight chance

of snow and sleet in the late morning and afternoon. No snow and

sleet accumulation. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

mid 40s.

$$

TXZ235-122200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. A chance

of snow late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and sleet early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of light freezing rain and

sleet after midnight, then rain likely late. No sleet

accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet

early in the evening. A chance of rain...possibly mixed with

freezing rain in the evening. A slight chance of snow and sleet

in the late evening and overnight. No snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ335-122200-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. A chance

of snow late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and sleet early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance late. Not

as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the late evening

and overnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ313-122200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Sleet...possibly

mixed with freezing rain. Snow...possibly mixed with rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of

less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Not

as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ236-122200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. Snow

likely late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance late. Not

as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late

night. A chance of snow and sleet in the late evening and

overnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ336-122200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. Snow

likely late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in

the evening. A chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning, then rain likely late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ436-122200-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph early in

the morning decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain...

possibly mixed with snow, sleet and freezing rain after midnight.

No snow and sleet accumulation. Windy. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation.

Windy, colder. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in

the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Rain likely late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ227-122200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. Snow

likely late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow and sleet in the late morning and afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. A 60 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation.

Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain

early in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance

of snow and sleet. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ226-122200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Light freezing

rain and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. Snow

likely late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of light freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Rain likely late. No sleet accumulation.

Not as cold. Lows around 30. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. No snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ213-122200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a

30 percent chance. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Sleet...possibly

mixed with freezing rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of

less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance of rain...possibly

mixed with freezing rain and sleet late. No sleet accumulation.

Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Ice accumulation of

less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain...

possibly mixed with freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening,

then a 40 percent chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with

rain after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ300-122200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until afternoon,

then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Sleet...possibly

mixed with freezing rain in the late evening and overnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet...possibly mixed

with freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and

sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late

night. A chance of snow and sleet after midnight, then a slight

chance of rain late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ200-122200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of rain...possibly

mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and

overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening. Sleet, snow...possibly mixed with freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 90 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less

than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and

sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Ice accumulation of

less than one tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of rain...possibly

mixed with snow and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No

snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ199-122200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers...possibly

mixed with freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and

sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed

with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight.

No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of light freezing rain and sleet. A slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening.

Sleet...possibly mixed with snow. Light freezing rain likely

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

60 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly

mixed with rain late. No sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely. A chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet late

in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet...possibly mixed with rain in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance of snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ212-122200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and

sleet...possibly mixed with rain and late in the afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet likely in

the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

70 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly

mixed with rain late. No sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in

the upper 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely. A chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet late

in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ211-122200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed

with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight.

No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and

sleet...possibly mixed with rain late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet likely in

the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

70 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly

mixed with rain late. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely. A chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet late

in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ210-122200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and

sleet...possibly mixed with rain late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with rain in the evening.

Snow and sleet likely in the late evening and overnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than

one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Much colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

70 percent chance of rain ...possibly mixed with freezing rain

and sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely early in the

morning. Rain likely. A chance of light freezing rain, snow and

sleet late in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ197-122200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers, freezing rain

and sleet until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and sleet. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain. A chance of light

freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the

evening. Snow in the late evening and overnight. Sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Colder. Highs around 20. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

70 percent chance late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows

in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. No snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ198-122200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers, freezing rain

and sleet until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain...

possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in

the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A chance

of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet likely in

the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch.

Colder. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely

early in the morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in

the late morning and afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs around 20. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 6.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

70 percent chance late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows

in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ177-122200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers, freezing rain

and sleet until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain...

possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. No sleet

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A

chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet in the late

evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

70 percent chance late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as

cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 40 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ178-122200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late

in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed

with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight.

No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain...possibly

mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet in the late

evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Colder. Highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No

sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely. A chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

evening. A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A chance

of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ179-122200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and sleet. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of rain...possibly

mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and

overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet in the morning. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet in the late

evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet

in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Not as

cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and

sleet. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the evening.

A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A chance of snow

and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ164-122200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then a 40 percent

chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late

in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. No sleet

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet in the morning. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet in the late

evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Colder. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet

in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 60 percent

chance late. No sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 40 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ195-122200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers, freezing rain

and sleet until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with rain late in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and sleet. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain. A chance of light

freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet likely in

the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Colder. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Colder. Highs around 18. Chance of precipitation

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 6.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

70 percent chance late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. No snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ196-122200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers, freezing rain

and sleet until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with rain late in the

afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain. A chance of light

freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the

evening. Snow likely in the late evening and overnight. Sleet

likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows

around 19. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Colder. Highs around 19. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 5.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light

freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A

70 percent chance late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ176-122200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with

rain late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A

chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the

evening. Snow likely in the late evening and overnight. Sleet

likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows

around 19. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely

early in the morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in

the late morning and afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs around 19. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 5.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 70 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet

in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 70 percent

chance late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ163-122200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, sleet

and showers late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with

rain late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the morning. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain

and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet early in the evening. A chance

of light freezing rain in the evening. Snow and sleet in the late

evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Colder. Highs

around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 6.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 70 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet

in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 70 percent

chance late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows

in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then a 40 percent

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

