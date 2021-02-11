TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 _____ 664 FPUS54 KHGX 110914 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 110913 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 TXZ237-112200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with light freezing rain, snow showers likely and sleet...possibly mixed with showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with showers, sleet likely... possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ337-112200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers, snow showers likely and sleet in the morning. Light freezing rain likely. A chance of showers, snow showers and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers...possibly mixed with showers and sleet early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ437-112200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow showers in the morning. Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers, freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, snow showers and sleet early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ214-112200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Showers likely late. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Light freezing rain, sleet likely... possibly mixed with showers and snow showers. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in the mid 30s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ238-112200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and sleet... possibly mixed with freezing rain. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ338-112200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers...possibly mixed with showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s inland...around 40 coast. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ438-112200- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers and sleet likely. Snow showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers...possibly mixed with showers and sleet early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ235-112200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then snow showers and sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with light freezing rain, snow showers likely and sleet...possibly mixed with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and sleet...possibly mixed with showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ335-112200- Coastal Jackson- 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then sleet...possibly mixed with showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with light freezing rain, snow showers likely...possibly mixed with showers and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers and sleet early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ313-112200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain, sleet and snow showers late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Light freezing rain, snow showers likely and sleet...possibly mixed with showers until late afternoon, then snow showers...possibly mixed with showers and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ236-112200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain late, then rain likely early in the morning. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers, freezing rain likely, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and sleet...possibly mixed with showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers...possibly mixed with sleet early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ336-112200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning, then showers...possibly mixed with sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers, snow showers likely and sleet... possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. A chance of showers, snow showers and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers...possibly mixed with showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ436-112200- Matagorda Islands- 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning, then showers...possibly mixed with sleet late. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers, snow showers likely and sleet in the morning. A chance of light freezing rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers, snow showers and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers...possibly mixed with showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. No snow accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ227-112200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain late, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain, snow showers and sleet late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers, freezing rain likely, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow showers, sleet...possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ226-112200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers, freezing rain likely, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ213-112200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain late, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of snow showers and sleet after midnight, then showers, snow showers likely and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Light freezing rain, snow showers likely and sleet...possibly mixed with showers until late afternoon, then sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ300-112200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain until late night, then a chance of rain late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of snow showers and sleet after midnight. A chance of showers and freezing rain late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...A chance of light freezing rain, snow showers and sleet...possibly mixed with showers early in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 30. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ200-112200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain late, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain late. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers, freezing rain...possibly mixed with snow showers and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...A chance of light freezing rain, snow showers and sleet...possibly mixed with showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Light freezing rain, snow showers likely and sleet in the late morning and afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ199-112200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of drizzle late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain and snow...possibly mixed with showers in the evening. A chance of sleet. Snow showers...possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no . Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Snow showers and sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ212-112200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of snow showers and sleet after midnight, then snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow showers likely and sleet...possibly mixed with showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers...possibly mixed with sleet and showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ211-112200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of snow showers and sleet after midnight, then snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and showers in the morning, then a chance of sleet...possibly mixed with showers in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ210-112200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of drizzle late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of snow showers and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight, then snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow showers likely and sleet...possibly mixed with showers in the morning, then a chance of sleet...possibly mixed with showers in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ197-112200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, drizzle and freezing drizzle early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then snow showers, sleet likely... possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no . Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain early in the morning. Snow showers and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with snow showers and sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ198-112200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no . Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and freezing rain likely early in the morning. Snow showers and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ177-112200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain. Snow showers and sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers after midnight. Little or no . Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Snow showers...possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain in the morning. Sleet likely. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with snow showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ178-112200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no . Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and showers until late afternoon, then snow showers...possibly mixed with sleet late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ179-112200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and snow in the evening. A slight chance of sleet. Showers and freezing rain likely...possibly mixed with snow showers after midnight. Little or no . Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and showers until late afternoon, then snow showers...possibly mixed with sleet late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ164-112200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then snow showers, sleet likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and showers after midnight. Little or no . Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Freezing rain likely early in the morning. Sleet likely in the morning. Snow showers likely. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with snow showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ195-112200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain late. Light freezing rain likely. Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain... possibly mixed with drizzle and freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, drizzle and freezing drizzle early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain. Snow showers and sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers after midnight. Up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and sleet likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and freezing rain late. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ196-112200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain. A slight chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, drizzle and freezing drizzle early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain. Snow showers and sleet likely...possibly mixed with showers after midnight. Little or no . Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers... possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and freezing rain late. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ176-112200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain late, then rain likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain until late night. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, drizzle and freezing drizzle early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers, snow showers and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of snow showers and sleet ...possibly mixed with showers late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers... possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and freezing rain late. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow showers in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ163-112200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers, snow showers and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of snow showers and sleet ...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and sleet likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and freezing rain late. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, freezing rain and snow showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$