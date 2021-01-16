TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

005 FPUS54 KHGX 161043

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 161043

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

TXZ237-162200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-162200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-162200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-162200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast. West winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-162200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ338-162200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper

60s coast.

$$

TXZ438-162200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-162200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning

then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-162200-

Coastal Jackson-

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-162200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ236-162200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-162200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-162200-

Matagorda Islands-

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-162200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-162200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-162200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-162200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ200-162200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ199-162200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-162200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ211-162200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the evening

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-162200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-162200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-162200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-162200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ178-162200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-162200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ164-162200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds

in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-162200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds

in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ196-162200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ176-162200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight

then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-162200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

443 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight

then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather