Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ337-082200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ437-082200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ214-082200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland... around 40 coast. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland... in the mid 40s coast. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ238-082200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ338-082200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ438-082200- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ235-082200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ335-082200- Coastal Jackson- 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ313-082200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ236-082200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ336-082200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ436-082200- Matagorda Islands- 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ227-082200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ226-082200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ213-082200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ300-082200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ200-082200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ199-082200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely...possibly mixed with snow early in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ212-082200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 50 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely...possibly mixed with snow early in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with snow in the late evening and overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ211-082200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely...possibly mixed with snow early in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ210-082200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ197-082200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain...possibly mixed with snow late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ198-082200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ177-082200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. A chance of rain...possibly mixed with snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ178-082200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely...possibly mixed with snow early in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ179-082200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely...possibly mixed with snow early in the evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ164-082200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ195-082200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain late. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain...possibly mixed with snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ196-082200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ176-082200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. A chance of rain...possibly mixed with snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ163-082200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 214 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$