TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late
becoming southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms
until late night. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ337-092200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ437-092200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ214-092200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the
lower 40s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ238-092200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ338-092200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
mid 50s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ438-092200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ235-092200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Light winds late becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ335-092200-
Coastal Jackson-
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ313-092200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ236-092200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ336-092200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ436-092200-
Matagorda Islands-
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ227-092200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with
scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ226-092200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ213-092200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Scattered showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ300-092200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ200-092200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ199-092200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ212-092200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ211-092200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the
evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late
evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ210-092200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the
evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and
overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ197-092200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the
evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ198-092200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the
evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ177-092200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Scattered showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Isolated showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the
evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ178-092200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.
Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ179-092200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 60.
TXZ164-092200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.
Scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the
evening, then mostly clear with scattered showers in the late
evening and overnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ195-092200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy
with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the
evening, then mostly clear with scattered showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ196-092200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the
evening, then mostly clear with scattered showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ176-092200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the
evening, then mostly clear with scattered showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ163-092200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
358 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Isolated showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the
evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
