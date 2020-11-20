TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
_____
562 FPUS54 KHGX 200813
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
TXZ237-202200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-202200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late. A slight chance of
showers late, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-202200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ214-202200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of
showers late, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog until late night. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-202200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-202200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-202200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ235-202200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-202200-
Coastal Jackson-
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Partly cloudy until afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ313-202200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-202200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ336-202200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog late. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-202200-
Matagorda Islands-
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-202200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of fog late.
Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-202200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning.
A slight chance of showers late. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-202200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-202200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ200-202200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-202200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ212-202200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of
fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-202200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of
fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-202200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-202200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas
of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-202200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog late. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ177-202200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late, then mostly cloudy early in
the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ178-202200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-202200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers until afternoon, then partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A
40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ164-202200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late, then mostly cloudy early in
the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the late morning and early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A
40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-202200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas
of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-202200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-202200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-202200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
213 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
