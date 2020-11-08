TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020
100 FPUS54 KHGX 080658
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 080657
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
TXZ237-081000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ337-081000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ437-081000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-081000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ238-081000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ338-081000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Inland, light
winds in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Coast, east winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ438-081000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ235-081000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of in the evening. A slight chance of
in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ335-081000-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ313-081000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ236-081000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ336-081000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ436-081000-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-081000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Light winds in the evening becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ226-081000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Light winds
in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ213-081000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ300-081000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ200-081000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ199-081000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ212-081000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ211-081000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ210-081000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ197-081000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of in the evening. A slight chance of in
the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ198-081000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ177-081000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ178-081000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ179-081000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ164-081000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ195-081000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ196-081000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ176-081000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ163-081000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
