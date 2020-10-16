TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
TXZ237-162100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ337-162100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming northeast increasing to 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ437-162100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph late becoming northeast increasing
to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
TXZ214-162100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs around
70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 70 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-162100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ338-162100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph early in the morning decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ438-162100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ235-162100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A
chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ335-162100-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A
chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ313-162100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-162100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to
70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ336-162100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ436-162100-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A
chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ227-162100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ226-162100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ213-162100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ300-162100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A
chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-162100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ199-162100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ212-162100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ211-162100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ210-162100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-162100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ198-162100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ177-162100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-162100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ179-162100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ164-162100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-162100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ196-162100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ176-162100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ163-162100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
