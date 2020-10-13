TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

_____

237 FPUS54 KHGX 130828

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 130827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ176-132100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-132100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather