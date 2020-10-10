TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
TXZ237-102100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ337-102100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ437-102100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
TXZ214-102100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid
80s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in
the mid 80s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ238-102100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ338-102100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ438-102100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
TXZ235-102100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ335-102100-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the
south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ313-102100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ236-102100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ336-102100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ436-102100-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
TXZ227-102100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ226-102100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ213-102100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ300-102100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ200-102100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ199-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
TXZ212-102100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ211-102100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ210-102100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ197-102100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ198-102100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
TXZ177-102100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
TXZ178-102100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ179-102100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ164-102100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ195-102100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ196-102100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
TXZ176-102100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ163-102100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
