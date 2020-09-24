TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
TXZ237-242100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ337-242100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ437-242100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-242100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s
inland...in the lower 70s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-242100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ338-242100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ438-242100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ235-242100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ335-242100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ313-242100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-242100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ336-242100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ436-242100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-242100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ226-242100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ213-242100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ300-242100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-242100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ199-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ212-242100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ211-242100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ210-242100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-242100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ198-242100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ177-242100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-242100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-242100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ164-242100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-242100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ196-242100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ176-242100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ163-242100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
