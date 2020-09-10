TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020
_____
864 FPUS54 KHGX 100728
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 100727
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
TXZ237-102100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ337-102100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ437-102100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ214-102100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ238-102100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing
to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ338-102100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ438-102100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ235-102100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ335-102100-
Coastal Jackson-
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ313-102100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers likely and
a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ236-102100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ336-102100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ436-102100-
Matagorda Islands-
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-102100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ226-102100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ213-102100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ300-102100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ200-102100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ212-102100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ211-102100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ210-102100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows around 70. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ197-102100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ198-102100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ177-102100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ178-102100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
227 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers early in
the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.