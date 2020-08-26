TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

885 FPUS54 KHGX 260917

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

TXZ237-262130-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms.

Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall until late night. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-262130-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Thunderstorms and

showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the late evening and early morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-262130-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Thunderstorms and

showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-262130-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then thunderstorms and showers in the late evening

and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

inland...northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

coast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance late. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall until late night. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-262130-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance

late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late

night. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-262130-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Thunderstorms and showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in

the late evening and early morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph inland...northwest 30 to 35 mph

coast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance

late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late

night. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-262130-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Thunderstorms and showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in

the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. North winds 30 to

40 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 25 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph in the evening decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-262130-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-262130-

Coastal Jackson-

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-262130-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-262130-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-262130-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-262130-

Matagorda Islands-

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-262130-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Scattered thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered showers.

Scattered thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-262130-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the

evening. Scattered showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-262130-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Scattered

showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-262130-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers

and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then thunderstorms and

showers in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late night. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-262130-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers

and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-262130-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms.

Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-262130-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-262130-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-262130-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-262130-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-262130-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 per