TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020
_____
755 FPUS54 KHGX 130814
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 130813
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
TXZ237-132100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-132100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-132100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-132100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-132100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-132100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-132100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-132100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-132100-
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-132100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-132100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-132100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-132100-
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-132100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-132100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-132100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog late. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-132100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming southwest and decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-132100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-132100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-132100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ211-132100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ210-132100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-132100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ198-132100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs around
100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ177-132100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ178-132100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ179-132100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around
100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ164-132100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ195-132100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-132100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-132100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ163-132100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
313 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather