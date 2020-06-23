TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
_____
963 FPUS54 KHGX 230813
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 230813
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
TXZ237-232100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ337-232100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-232100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ214-232100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-232100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-232100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-232100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-232100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-232100-
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ313-232100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-232100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ336-232100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-232100-
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-232100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ226-232100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-232100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-232100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ200-232100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-232100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-232100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ211-232100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-232100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 60 percent chance. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ197-232100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ198-232100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-232100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-232100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-232100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ164-232100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-232100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FR